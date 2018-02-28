Afro B’s #DrogbaChallenge Has Folks Throwing It In A Circle For The Gram

A new dance challenge has people around the world tapping into an addictive sound coming from the U.K.

A mixture of afrobeat, hip hop and dancehall is making its way out the region and one of its leaders is Afro B. He calls the various sounds afrowave and to help him push the movement, he dropped a track called “Drogba (Joanna)” in February. Since it hit the Internet, dancers across social media can’t get enough.

People love it so much that they’ve been taking part in the #DrogbaChallenge where folks are twerking and winding to Afro B’s infectious track. Swipe through to check out some of the most lit performances and if you want to jam to “Drogba” yourself, you can check it out here!

