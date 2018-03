There is POWER in music! Everyday kids spend hours on hours listening to music or watching music videos. The students at Lockerman Bundy are using music to encourage students who must take the I-Ready test. The students created a video using G-Eazy’s “No Limit” instrumental to talk about how they will pass the “I-Ready”. Peep the video below.

Salute to the teachers and administration who helped them create this. AMAZING!

