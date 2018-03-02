'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers' Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT

DJ Khaled Is Back with Beyonce, Jay-Z, & Future!

DJ Khaled may be on to “Another One” as he previewed today his new single titled, “Top Off” which features a cast of heavy-hitters including, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Future. The single is the lead off of his 11th studio album titled, “Father of Asahd.” Check Out the preview below.

If You Got Tidal it’s live! Click Here To Stream.

