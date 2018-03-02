DJ Khaled Is Back with Beyonce, Jay-Z, & Future!

DJ Khaled may be on to “Another One” as he previewed today his new single titled, “Top Off” which features a cast of heavy-hitters including, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Future. The single is the lead off of his 11th studio album titled, “Father of Asahd.” Check Out the preview below.
If You Got Tidal it’s live! Click Here To Stream.
Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
24 photos Launch gallery
Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
1. Don’t ever play yourself…Source:Instagram 1 of 24
2. Elite walker talk.Source:Instagram 2 of 24
3. Everything top secret!Source:Instagram 3 of 24
4. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.Source:Instagram 4 of 24
5. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.Source:Instagram 5 of 24
6. The key is to always hold your family down.6 of 24
7. Special cloth alert.7 of 24
8. Secure the bag.8 of 24
9. Vibes.9 of 24
10. The key to winning is hard work and patience.10 of 24
11. You can do anything you put your mind to, so don’t ever play yourself.11 of 24
12. A baby’s work never ends.12 of 24
13. Skrt skrrrrt13 of 24
14. Look ma, no hands!14 of 24
15. Got the baddest chick in the game smelling my face.15 of 24
16. We The Best!!16 of 24
17. Grateful debuted at no. 1! Daddy, we did it!17 of 24
18. When the beat drops…18 of 24
19. They didn’t want me to drop my first album at 8 months, so I dropped my first album at 8 months!!19 of 24
20. The key is to never let them see you sweat.20 of 24
21. Fan love.21 of 24
22. Bag secured.22 of 24
23. Asahd for President.23 of 24
24. The key is to keep smiling.24 of 24
