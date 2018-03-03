Is Laz Alonso In A Relationship?

Say it ain’t so! Laz Alonso has always been eye candy to so many, but now he might be off the market. In a recent photo on Instagram, Deelishis showed red roses in her house and said, “Thank You Babe #ProveIt.”

THANK YOU BABE ❤️ #ProveIt A post shared by IAMSODEELISHIS (@iamsodeelishis) on Feb 23, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

Follow @TheRSMS

#LazAlonso #Deelishis 👀 A post shared by TeaServedCold (@gossipservedcold_) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:32pm PST

One of the comments left was from Alonso and he responded with, “You’re welcome.” Deelishis immediately replied back, “@lazofficial YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL.” We aren’t sure how long the two have been dating and we wish them the best of luck!

RELATED: Are Michael B Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Dating? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Matching Making Duo Explains Why Dating Apps Don’t Make Love Easier To Find [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Kris Jenner Shouldn’t Call Out Scott Disick For Dating Sofia Richie [VIDEO]

The Latest: