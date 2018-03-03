Is Laz Alonso In A Relationship?

Say it ain’t so! Laz Alonso has always been eye candy to so many, but now he might be off the market. In a recent photo on Instagram, Deelishis showed red roses in her house and said, “Thank You Babe #ProveIt.”
One of the comments left was from Alonso and he responded with, “You’re welcome.” Deelishis immediately replied back, “@lazofficial YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL.” We aren’t sure how long the two have been dating and we wish them the best of luck!
