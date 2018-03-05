Bank Of America Adding 600 Jobs In Baltimore

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

If you need a J-O-B, Bank of America may be the answer you’ve been looking for.

By 2020, Bank of America, have announced that they have plans to add 600 jobs to their Hunt Valley offices, according to BaltimoreSun.

Baltimore County Executive, Kevin Kamenetz, is excited to have the new employees and the renovations to the office complex happen. “Bank of America recognizes that Baltimore County is a great place to expand a business, he said.”

He also stated that Baltimore County did not provide any financial incentives to the company.

Governor Hogan commented about the business expansion saying that it shows that “Maryland is open for business.”

