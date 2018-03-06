Pro Boxer Jermall Charlo Got Juxed While At The 40/40 Club

Just because you have them hands doesn’t mean you can’t get robbed. Not in the old traditional way anyway.

Professional boxer Jermall Charlo found that out the hard way on Sunday night when he was relieved of more than $150,000 in cash and jewelry while turning up at Jay-Z’s 40/40 club in Manhattan.

According to the NY Daily News, Charlo and a group of friends were living it up at the Flatiron District club this past weekend when around 3am the men got into an altercation with some other clubbers and left a Louis V bag filled with riches unattended.

When the men returned to their table they realized the bag, which contained $40,000 in cash and $115,000 in jewelry, was ghost like Dennis Coles.

Of course, they went to the tape and looked at the surveillance video which revealed that during the fight one of Charlo’s friends took off his shirt before handing the bag to a woman in the club. Naturally, the woman and her crew of five dipped with the bag but not before making their debut on Candid Camera: 40/40 edition.

40/40 spokesman Didier Morais said they’re fully cooperating with police on the matter.

“We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years,” Morais said. “The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it.”

Until last Sunday night, Jermall Charlo was sporting a 26-0 record. We know this doesn’t count as an L, but it counts as an L.

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: