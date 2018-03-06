The Eric B. & Rakim Show Will Hit The Road This Spring

Hip-Hop duo Eric B. & Rakim remain one of the celebrated groups of all time, and now fans both new and old to their music will get a chance to see the legends in the flesh. The vets announced a new tour set to kick off this spring that will take them through the United States.

In a tweet that appeared on the group’s Twitter page Tuesday (Mar. 6) morning, the caption simply read, “It’s time to show you” along with a listing of tour dates across the states. The tour kicks off on April 8 in Boston, with stops in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, and other cities before ending the leg on May 3 in San Francisco.

Eric B. & Rakim has been making headlines of late after a recent tweet went out that seemingly blasted Hip-Hop’s younger generation, with the God MC shooting down the validity of the tweet by saying he’s got no issues with the modern rap scene.

This will be the first long-term tour for the group in over two decades.

