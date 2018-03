Money Magazine just named Alexandria, VA as it’s number one US destination. They based their list off of cost, quality and overall value! Philadelphia, Chicago, and Oklahoma City were also in the top 10. Thinking about a vacation? Check out the list below!

Money magazine names Alexandria as No. 1 US travel destination, beating out Disneyland https://t.co/TPnNesyGJM pic.twitter.com/UcfpzPE1Hj — WTOP (@WTOP) March 6, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: