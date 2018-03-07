Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old That Fell In Love With Her Portrait Meets Her [VIDEO]

2-year-old, Parker Curry’s photo of her looking at Michelle Obama’s portrait hanging at the National Portrait Gallery went viral. Ebony reports that Michelle Obama met with Curry and it was an amazing experience. After the image went viral, Parkers mother, Jessica Curry spoke with CNN.

These pictures are so moving pic.twitter.com/AGBniGNQ1K — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 2, 2018

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

She said, “Parker was in front of the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around.” The 2-year-old believed that Obama was a queen. The former First Lady then went to visit the Curry family.

Obama shared a video of her and the 2-year-old dancing together. She said, “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” This is so cute and special!

