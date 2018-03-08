BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BRIT-AWARDS

Rihanna Sells her Hollywood Home

DJ Gemini
Looks like Ri-Ri Has sold her West Hollywood Home for 2.85 Million Dollars. According to reports, she has only owned the mansion for 3 Months. No Worries she still owns One, Ten Bedroom Mansion and two condos in Hollywood as well. #SheGood

