Duckie Thot For Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2018 Is A Melanated Vision

Duckie Thot is featured in Oscar de la Renta‘s Spring/Summer 2018 and it’s melanated glory at it’s finest.

Duckie Thot Photographed by Tim Walker for Oscar de la Renta’s S/S 2018 campaign. pic.twitter.com/jenGQh7VvI — 𝔽𝕝𝕪𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝𝕤ℂ𝕝𝕦𝕓. 🦋 (@HOTGHOULZ) March 8, 2018

The photographs are against clean white backgrounds, featuring bright colors. The photos are shot by Tim Walker.

Duckie Thot stars in Oscar de la Renta S/S 2018 campaign. 📸: Tim Walker Styling: Kate Phelan pic.twitter.com/T8Lruqz7ZD — Dose (@HighFashionDose) February 6, 2018

Thot is pictured in white and gray outfits with splashes of yellow. She’s photographed against a white background, bringing out the clothing against her strikingly chocolate skin.

The model has walked in multiple fashion shows, including Maison Margiela, Naeem Khan, and Yeezy Season 4.

The highly coveted model is not just booked for modeling, but also for beauty. She’s been the face of Fenty Beauty and has also modeled for Pat McGrath Beauty Labs.

We love that Oscar de la Renta made Duckie Thot the face of their campaign. She starred alongside Mariacarla Boscono.

Beauties, are you loving the images? Sound off in the comment section.

