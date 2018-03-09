Duckie Thot For Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2018 Is A Melanated Vision

Duckie Thot is featured in Oscar de la Renta‘s Spring/Summer 2018 and it’s melanated glory at it’s finest.
The photographs are against clean white backgrounds, featuring bright colors. The photos are shot by Tim Walker.
Thot is pictured in white and gray outfits with splashes of yellow. She’s photographed against a white background, bringing out the clothing against her strikingly chocolate skin.
The model has walked in multiple fashion shows, including Maison Margiela, Naeem Khan, and Yeezy Season 4.
RELATED: Yeezy Season 6 Debuted Like a High-End Instagram Boutique
The highly coveted model is not just booked for modeling, but also for beauty. She’s been the face of Fenty Beauty and has also modeled for Pat McGrath Beauty Labs.
We love that Oscar de la Renta made Duckie Thot the face of their campaign. She starred alongside Mariacarla Boscono.
Beauties, are you loving the images? Sound off in the comment section.
