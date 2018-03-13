Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Bad Boy Rapper Craig Mack

Hip-Hop fans of a certain age will remember Craig Mack as an unorthodox, gritty rapper with as unique a voice as any that emerged in his era. After news of his passing broke in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, many of Mack’s contemporaries are fondly remembering the former Bad Boy rapper via social media.

“I’m devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig…,” Erick Sermon of EPMD tweeted. Like Sermon, Mack hailed from Long Island, New York, and another native of the borough also added his thoughts.

“Rest in Peace CRAIG MACK. Long Island’s own. We were proud of Craig when he came out with the little indie song as MC EZ & TROUP. Then a few years later he went on to make one of the biggest most iconic songs in Hip Hop history. Rest EZ. Never forgotten. We love ya bro,” R.A. The Rugged Man wrote.

All through Twitter and Instagram, Hip-Hop figures across the board are giving props where they’re due. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

If you’re not familiar with Craig Mack, check out his debut album, Project: Funk Da World, below.

