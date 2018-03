Today is the Last day to Certify for the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

All Youth who Registred for the 2018 Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program, Today is the Last day to certify. MBSYEP Staff will be at the Convention Center until Midnight.

