Ex-NBA Player Glen “Big Baby” Davis Arrested For Selling Hella Weed

Ex-NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested for allegedly selling a gang of weed out of a hotel room. The former NBA champion got popped at a Hampton Inn in Maryland.

Per ABC Baltimore, Big Baby actually got pinched last month and that was the start of the struggle.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room on February 7th.

When the owner knocked on room 208, someone inside the room told him to “F*@# off!”

Aberdeen police then responded to the hotel and Davis gave signed consent to search his room

“They recovered 126 grams of marijuana,” said Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber, “In addition to that there was a brief case that contained 92,164 dollars of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.”

The ledger was of names of people of who owed money along with baggies for individual packaging of a quarter pound of marijuana.

The strains were called “Sour D” and “Berry,” all from a Los Angeles wholesaler court records show Davis told police he was in business with.

Davis was eventually charged with seven counts of drug possession and distribution, weeks later.

Big Baby says he is innocent and is due back in court next month. His last NBA action was for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015.

Since the news is out, Big Baby posted a response. See on the flip (Note: It didn’t really help his cause). But the Popeye’s did look delicious.

