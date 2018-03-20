DMV Music
New Music: Pinky KillaCorn “How I do it”

DJ Gemini
How does she do it? The DMV’s own Pinky KillaCorn has been dropping bangers for the last few years, there is no need to stop now. She Tells you exactly how she does it on her new joint… “How I Do It”

