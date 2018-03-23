Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW MUSIC]

Are you ready to move your body? Mr. Mince has a new song with Safaree titled, “Wine Ya Body,” and it will be a hit for the spring and summer. We can see this song being played at all the parties.
Mr. Mince in the song talks about seeing a particular lady wine her body and how he wants to be with her. The beat is fast, but then changes pace when Safaree gets on the song. He puts on his Jamaican accent and his lyrics express that he’s ready to make things happen between some ladies in the room.
The song will make you want to have a good time with friends dancing and will bring you so much joy. You will want to play this hit all the time. Listen to, “Wine Ya Body” and let us know your thoughts.
