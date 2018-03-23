Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW MUSIC]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Mince

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are you ready to move your body? Mr. Mince has a new song with Safaree titled, “Wine Ya Body,” and it will be a hit for the spring and summer. We can see this song being played at all the parties.

Mr. Mince in the song talks about seeing a particular lady wine her body and how he wants to be with her. The beat is fast, but then changes pace when Safaree gets on the song. He puts on his Jamaican accent and his lyrics express that he’s ready to make things happen between some ladies in the room.

The song will make you want to have a good time with friends dancing and will bring you so much joy. You will want to play this hit all the time. Listen to, “Wine Ya Body” and let us know your thoughts.

RELATED: LHHNY Reunion Recap: Safaree & MariahLynn Had A Thing Going On In A Bath Tub

RELATED: Portrait “In The Moment” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Mariahlynn Feat. Remy Ma “Tab Reloaded” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW…
03.23.18
Portrait “In The Moment” [NEW MUSIC]
03.11.18
Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes…
03.02.18
Cassandra Lucas “Name On It” [NEW MUSIC]
02.16.18
Coline Creuzot “You Give” [NEW MUSIC]
01.18.18
Remy Ma Feat. Lil Kim “Wake Me Up”…
11.16.17
Ayo & Teo “Better Off Alone” [NEW MUSIC…
10.22.17
Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy…
10.14.17
DJ Aktive Feat. Marsha Ambrosius “90’s Love” [NEW…
09.02.17
Jesse Campbell “Can’t Live Without Your Love” [NEW…
08.17.17
Russ “Me You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
07.25.17
Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]
07.26.17
Angie Ange
[Watch] Angie Ange Talks About Being A Woman…
06.28.17
Black Music Month: Maria More Explains How She…
06.10.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
06.10.17
Women In Music: Karen Briggs
06.10.17
Photos