Trevor Jackson Drops New Album ‘Rough Drafts Pt. 1’

After much anticipation, Trevor Jackson’s new album, Rough Drafts Pt. 1. is finally available, after being released on Friday at midnight.

Jackson told Rap-Up.com, that he called the album Rough Drafts because “in [this] day and age, everybody is trying to be perfect” and he wants to “show people that it’s OK to be at peace within the steps getting there, to wherever you’re trying to get.”

Via Rap-Up.com

“It’s called Rough Drafts because I feel like, especially in [this] day and age, everybody is trying to be perfect,” he says of the self-written project. “They’re trying to emulate something on social media. Everybody wants the finished product. They see other people doing well and want to skip a few steps.”

But Jackson is more enthusiastic about the process. “If you go to college, you can’t get the final draft first,” he adds. “You’ve got to do a couple of rough drafts, revise it… I’m just trying to show people that it’s OK to be at peace within the steps getting there, to wherever you’re trying to get.”

The album is currently available on iTunes and based on the track list, the album includes 15 songs total which includes the featured single, “Apocalypse” which he released last week along with tracks that feature artists like Lecrae and Iyn Jay.

Jackson shared his excitement about his new album on his Instagram page, inviting fans to check out his new album, while also plugging his Grown-ish co-stars Chloe x Halle, who just released their new album as well.

SOURCE: Rap-Up, Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

