Puppy Love: Weird Facts About Puppies That May Make You Love Them More

Happy National Puppy Day! Who doesn’t love a cute, baby pup.

They’re smart, wise and more loyal than most humans you know.

This puppy doesn't know "sit" yet, but his older brother has the CUTEST way of teaching him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZvO9GI4Y94 — Austin Keller (@austinkeller) March 23, 2018

Check out these interesting, random facts about pups that’ll make you fall in love even more:

Puppies are born blind, deaf, and toothless

Chihuahuas are born with an incomplete skull just like a human baby

A puppy spends about fourteen hours of every day sleeping.

A pups sense of smell is 10,000 to 100,000 times more powerful than humans

Pups only sweat through the pads of their feet.

Dalmatian puppies are pure white when they are born and develop their spots as they grow older.

Puppy love is real. Get you some.

