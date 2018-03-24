K Camp ft. Moneybagg Yo “Racks Like This,” BlocBoy JBft. 21 Savage “Rover 2.0” & More | Daily Visuals 3.23.18

Forget going to the club, sometimes you can find some good women up at the Laundromat.

K Camp seems to be aware of this proven theory and for his Moneybagg Yo assisted clip to “Racks Like This” Camp takes a thick young woman from the Laundromat to living the lavish life complete with candles and fancy wine glasses.

Back in the hood BlocBoy JB links up with 21 Savage and flaunts stacks of paper and big boy toys in the clip to “Rover 2.0.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign, T Rell, and more.

K CAMP FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “RACKS LIKE THIS”

BLOCBOY JB FT. 21 SAVAGE – “ROVER 2.0”

POST MALONE FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “PSYCHO”

SHABAAM SAHDEEQ – “BARS”

T RELL – “FLOATIN”

T RELL – “I’M SORRY”

PREZI FT. LIL BLOOD – “RAT TOO”

JOHN GIVEZ – “3 MINUTES”

YE ALI – “TALK LESS”

