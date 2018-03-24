Music
The Big Tymers Return With “Desiigner Caskets”

J.R. Bang
In the 99 & 2000’s Juvenile, Lil Wayne and B.G. all had successful albums with Cash Money Records but don’t forget about Birdman and Mannie Fresh. The Duo, Big Tymers was very successful themselves. “Get Your Roll On” and “#1 Stunna” where big hits but after Mannie Fresh left Cash Money in 2005, the group ended.

Also Read: Lil Wayne & Birdman Have Been Trying To Patch Up Their Friendship for Months

However, after a performance in Chicago last November, many wondered if the two would get back in the studio and work together again. Well, thats exactly the case as Baby & Fresh return for the first time since 05′ with the track “Desiigner Caskets.” Sounds like they never left!

