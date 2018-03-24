Lyft Offering Free Rides For ‘March of Our Lives”, Promo Code Here

Over half a million people are expected to be in The District today in solidarity for the #MarchForOurLives. The ride sharing company Lyft announced it will be doing their part by offering free rides to people wishing to attend the main demonstration in Washington, DC.

Lyft says free codes would be distributed on Friday to those who have RSVP’d but if you weren’t able to RSVP for the event, ride codes to the marches will be available HERE starting Saturday morning.

Once users receive the code, they’ll want to enter it into the “promos” tab of their Lyft app. The company said riders must set the official March for Our Lives rally point as their destination.

