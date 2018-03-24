WATCH: Emma Gonzalez Stood In Silence For 6 Minutes 20 Seconds [VIDEO]

Parkland shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez delivered a short but potently resounding speech at today’s (March 24) March For Our Lives rally in Washington, DC. After naming each of the 17 victims of the shooting, she stood in silence for several minutes, only continuing after the amount of time the gunman was shooting passed.

While naming her peers, Gonzalez listed the things they would never get to do again. Then she fell silent.

“Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and 20 seconds,” said Gonzalez after her powerful moment of silence. “The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle, blend in with the students as they escape, and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your lives, before it’s someone else’s job”

We stand with Emma, now and forever.

Watch the surely to become iconic speech below.

WATCH: Emma Gonzalez names the murdered Parkland victims and observes several minutes of silence in a 6-minute, 20-second speech that covered the same time it took the gunman to kill 17 people in her high school: "Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job." pic.twitter.com/OrTfuTdSNn — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2018

.@Emma4Change's 6 minutes of silence for Parkland victims was one of the most powerful moments of protest I've ever seen https://t.co/JpoHItkEqT — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 24, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: