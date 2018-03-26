The DMV
Vote For Some Of The DMV’s Own To Get A Spot On The XXL Freshman Class List

kysdc Staff
Q Da Fool

Source: 93.9 / WKYS

 

The DMV’s own IDK, Q Da Fool, Rico Nasty  & Tate Kobang are all in the running to be on the coveted XXL Freshman Class list for 2018 but they need your vote! Make sure you click the link below and vote for one or all of your favorites from the DMV. Will IDK, Q, Rico or Tate make the list? Wthey the all make the list? Don’t wait! Vote NOW!

Click Here To Vote For The XXL Freshman Class 10th Spot

 

 

IDK

Tate Kobang

IDK , Jay IDK , Q Da Fool , Rico Nasty , Tate Kobang

