It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs To Win At His Sentencing

How’s it going down at DMX’s upcoming sentencing for tax evasion?

The rapper, 47, who has been incarcerated since his bail was revoked back in January, will be using his songs to convince a judge to release him on Thursday, according to his attorney, Murray Richman. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is using rap to beat the rap.

X’s tracks will help U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff “understand him genuinely in his voice,” Richman said in court documents made public on Monday. Richman also explained that DMX may be too emotional to address the judge at the sentencing, The Associated Press reported.

DMX's lawyers are going to play his songs in court to sway judge during sentencing. https://t.co/MAfpJbnXVZ pic.twitter.com/snrXAvAmz4 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 27, 2018

Rakoff is the same judge that revoked DMX’s bail for failing a drug test, a violation of the condition that he stay sober. X had been ordered to obey certain conditions after he pleaded guilty to a tax evasion charge in November.

DMX had failed to pay $1.7 million dollars in earnings between 2002 and 2005, according to a federal investigation. The rapper also earned more than $2.3 million from 2010 through 2015, but paid no tax liabilities, prosecutors said in court papers filed last week. X had tried to get managers and attorneys to shoulder blame for the failure to pay taxes, prosecutors also claimed. They actually sought a five-year sentence for X.

However, Richman believes DMX, who had a physically abusive childhood, deserves another chance. He sent lyrics to X’s songs, “Slippin” and “The Convo” to Rakoff.

“It was a salvation of sort to shut out the noise,” Richman said. “It is raw Earl. We are not here or desirous of molding him into what some may want to see; Earl is uniquely him and that is both his beauty of mind and his genius.”

Richman suggested that qualified consultants conduct a maximum 60-day study of DMX, not keep him in prison. This study can help determine that X is ready to return to the stage to earn money to pay taxes.

The rapper is also seeking probation during the sentencing. He is facing restitution of $2.3, along with a maximum fine of $100,000 and jail time, Page Six reported.

DMX is “sober now and invigorated,” Richman also said.

