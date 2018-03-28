ShutdownGroupon: Groupon Apologizes For “N*gger Brown” Boots Ad, Twitter Wants Blood

Someone in the offices of Groupon should already have their pink slip after an advertisement on the site featured a racist slur. An ad for “n*gger-brown” boots was featured on the deals site, prompting users on Twitter to call for a boycott.
Screenshots from outraged customers started making the rounds on social media Wednesday, showing a listing for Women’s Fringed Suede Moccasin Boots with the color described as “N***er Brown.” The color description also showed up on other boot listings on the site.
Shortly afterward, the VP of Global Communications for the company issued a statement, saying “We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site … this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.”
He added that Groupon immediately removed the product and the third-party seller who listed it from its marketplace once it was made aware of the racial slur.
So our question is, does anyone at Groupon screen what these third-party sellers are pushing or is it just put up anything for the hell of it? How does the word “n*gger” slide past the eyes of the web team that uploads content? Unless they thought “n*gger” was a kind descriptor, it does seem pretty inexcusable, right?
We wonder if Tiffany Haddish is still rolling with the Groupon squad.
