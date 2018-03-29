National
Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Longtime Girlfriend Emily B

Staff
Fabolous reportedly found himself in police custody on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Emily B.

According to TMZ, Emily first contacted police, telling them Fabolous had hit her, which led to Fabolous turning himself into the cops in Englewood, NJ.

Sources connected to the couple tell us Fabolous turned himself in to cops in Englewood, NJ — where he and Emily live.

The rapper was accompanied by his attorney when he went to the police precinct. We’re told he did not spend time in jail … instead, he was cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance.

No comments or statements have been issued yet by Fabolous or Emily.

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ

Emily B , Fabolous

