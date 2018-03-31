Angie Ange Hot Topic: WJLA’s Anna-Lysa Gayle Calls Angie From Howard University With Update On The A-Building Takeover

As Tyrone breaks his silence regarding accusations that he embezzled $400k from Howard University while working in the financial aid department, students remain on lockdown in the administration building on campus. Students are demanding the resignation of Howard President Frederick, a stop to tuition hikes, more safety, etc while the board of trustees stands behind the President. WJLA’s Anna-Lysa Gayle called in with an update from campus and the meeting between students and the board of trustees, which doesn’t look like any resolutions will come quickly..take a listen!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: