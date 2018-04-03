Ella Mai Explains Why She Had To Hop In A Celebrity’s DMs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Every artist has that “I made it” moment. For “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai, it came via Instagram and a certain Oscar winner’s DMs. The London singer explained the whole story plus discussed being discovered by doing covers on Instagram, her “Boo’d Up” single and more to Keisha Nicole before her sold-out show in Houston.

