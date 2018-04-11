Need Love In Your Life? New Sour Patch Kids Ice Cream Is Here For You

So apparently, a future lover for thousands of people has been laying low and now it’s finally ready to come out!
I’m talking about Sour Patch Kids ice cream of course.
The Instagram page JunkFoodMom posted their Red, White & Blue ice cream and now folks are celebrating the frozen treat they didn’t know they were missing.
Here’s the scoop:
The Red, White & Blue includes vanilla ice cream…
Lemon sorbet…
Redberry swirl…which is basically like liquid Sour Patch Kids…
And finally, pieces of Sour Patch Kids to top everything off.
Turned on yet?
According to JunkFoodMom, the frozen dessert is AMAZING.
Couldn’t wait any longer to bust into this. From Nestle Dreyers Ice Cream Company here’s Sour Patch Kids Red, White and Blue Light Ice Cream and sorbet. Lemon sorbet and vanilla light ice cream with a Redberry swirl and blue Sour Patch Kids Bitz. This stuff is amazing.👏🏻😍 if Sour is what you’re looking for it’s here. The combo ice cream/sorbet works great and has a tart lemon flavor. The Blue Bitz are actual pieces of sp Kids – most pieces are small but I got a few half- sized pieces. What makes this Sour is the Redberry Swirl. Yikes- if you get a spoonful of it I guarantee your face will pucker up. This may not be for everyone but if you like sour sweets you’ll love this 😝 “Sour then Sweet Get It Before It’s Gone “. 👏🏻👏🏻 Nestle Dreyers🏆💯. FOUND IN WALMART NEXT TO THE SUPERHEROES ICE CREAM #sourpatchkids #sourpatchkidsredwhiteandblue #sourpatchkidsicecream #sourpatchkidssorbet #nestle #dreyersicecream #nestledreyersicecream #redberryswirl #bluesourpatchkidsbitz #kidbitz #yesitssour #junkfood #sourthensweet #sourthensweettreat #getitbeforeitsgone #devosourapproved
It can be found exclusively in Walmart.
And if you can’t make it to the mega store for your Red, White & Blue fix, don’t worry.
Sour Patch Kids has another frozen treat…
The Sour Patch Kids Ice Pops.
TEW. MUCH.
These delectable treats can be found at any regular grocery store.
Thank you Sour Patch Kids.
We’ll give you a call tomorrow.