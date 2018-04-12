Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Postpone Colin Kaepernick Workout Because He Won’t Stop Kneeling For National Anthem

The Seattle Seahawks is in need of a backup quarterback and Colin Kaepernick is available. However, his possible continued kneeling during the National Anthem may reportedly keep him from working out with the team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seahawks team officials postponed a workout with the former San Fransisco 49ers Quarterback when he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season.

Seattle still is considering bringing in Kaepernick for a tryout and no decisions are final.

If this is true, this might prove Kaepernick’s case that teams are colluding against the QB.

