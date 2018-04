Taylor Swift just may be trolling us all to staggering effect. The Pop singer thought it was would a good idea to cover Earth Wind & Fire’s classic “September”—Twitter promptly proceeded to drag her to Hades.

And deservedly so. Here is the clip of the abomination—an acoustic version of “September”:

Yeah, it’s low key trash.

Twitter let her know about it, slanderously. Proceed to the GTFOH glory.

Taylor Swift covered "September"? pic.twitter.com/eOi7m3ITpL — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 13, 2018

There’s no doubt in my mind that Taylor Swift puts raisins in her potato salad. https://t.co/IX6MEYaUj2 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) April 13, 2018

Y'all have to stop saying Taylor Swift "covered" anything. She did bad karaoke. Let's move on. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) April 13, 2018

i won't be listening to whatever blasphemy taylor swift put out this morning. — king crissle (@crissles) April 13, 2018

If you were curious to hear what unseasoned boiled chicken breast sounded like in song, take a listen to Taylor Swift cover Earth, Wind & Fire. https://t.co/5x1Ecwc1cw — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 13, 2018

