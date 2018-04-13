Life & Style
Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover

Hello Beautiful Staff
Gabrielle Union graces the cover of Ebony Magazine for their April/May 2018 issue and it’s gorgeous.

The actress wears a Michael Kors ensemble on the cover and gives a seductive pose. The juxtaposition between the white v-neck top and the sequin biased cut skirt is splendid and eye-catching. Her hair was done by Larry Sims.

GABRIELLE 👑 MARC JACOBS

A post shared by Thomas Christos (@thomaschristos) on

The editorial is equally as stunning. In the above shot, she’s wearing Marc Jacobs.

GABRIELLE⚡️STELLA MCCARTNEY

A post shared by Thomas Christos (@thomaschristos) on

Union wears Stella McCartney and gives a confident pose. This shot is fire.

love how this video beautifully captures my jovial spirit

A post shared by Thomas Christos (@thomaschristos) on

The editorial and cover are styled by Thomas Christos.

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS Atlanta Red Carpet Screening and After Party Hosted by Ludacris

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

The beauty of Black hair is the plethora of styles we can create. Gabrielle Union has been rocking her natural hair more often and we love it! Click through our gallery below to see her various hairstyles and protective styles we love.

gabrielle union

