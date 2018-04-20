New Album: Nas “Illmatic Live from the Kennedy Center”

Today must be Christmas! We get a brand new J Cole Album, and a free Nas Album, Classic Hip Hop, Classic Bars all from Illmatic, Recorded Live in the DMV. Check it out.

