LET’S MAKEUP: Mya Shares What’s In Her Bag

Singer, songwriter, actress Mya stopped by and let us take a look inside her bag. What’s in Mya’s bag you might be wondering? To start she never leaves home without her iPhone as well as a charger of course.
Mya is a real fan pleaser, making sure she always carries around something to hand out for her loyal fans that spot her out and about.
As a faithful vegan, Mya never leaves the house without some vegan makeup products. Check out the video to watch as Mya further discusses the vegan makeup options out there.
RELATED STORIES:
What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra
Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours