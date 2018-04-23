LET’S MAKEUP: Mya Shares What’s In Her Bag

Singer, songwriter, actress Mya stopped by and let us take a look inside her bag. What’s in Mya’s bag you might be wondering? To start she never leaves home without her iPhone as well as a charger of course.

Mya is a real fan pleaser, making sure she always carries around something to hand out for her loyal fans that spot her out and about.

As a faithful vegan, Mya never leaves the house without some vegan makeup products. Check out the video to watch as Mya further discusses the vegan makeup options out there.

