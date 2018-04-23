The DMV
Bathroom Doors Removed At School In Anne Arundel Co.

92Q
City Grit restaurant school bathroom

Source: Tom Sibley / Getty

A school in Anne Arundel Co. removed some bathroom doors because of issues with students smoking and vaping in them.

Some students at Annapolis’ Broadneck High School think this effort is an invasion of privacy.

“It’s just overall frustrating because it’s invading our privacy. School’s not exactly a private place and the bathrooms is the one place that gives us privacy,” said by one student.

School officials said the decision is in the students’ best interest but parents are uneasy.

