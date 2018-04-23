Entertainment
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest African Dances In One Sitting

Make space!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Want to make sure your next party is all the way turnt?

Impress that boo thang you’ve been eyeing across the room with some infectious moves from Africa.

A-Star, FRÈNĆHNANA and @tc_ldn1 break down the Shaku Shaku (Nigeria), Pilolo (Ghana), Gwara Gwara (South Africa), and the Boga Dance by the Ghana Boyz in the clip below. Your next night out is set!

