Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Welcomes Baby Girl No. 3 [PHOTOS]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has just welcomed another baby girl and is now a dad for a third time over!

Johnson announced the news on his Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of him holding his baby girl to his own bare chest as he lovingly glances down at her. See the picture below:

In the caption, underneath the photo, Johnson shared the name of his baby girl, which is Tiana Gia Johnson and praised his longtime partner Lauren Hashian for delivering their baby “like a true rockstar.” See the full caption below

Skin to skin. Our mana.

Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.

I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.

And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.

Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.

Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.

#TianaGiaJohnson

#3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan#ImInTROUBLE

Johnson and Hashian are already parents to Jasmine, who is 2 years old and Johnson shares daughter Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

