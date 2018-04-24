The DMV
Man Gets Arrested For Exposing Himself Outside Western High School

Horace McQuay from Northeast Baltimore, was accused of exposing himself in a car outside of Western High School.

On Monday, McQuay was arrested after being spotted on the schools parking lot at Cold Spring Lane and Falls Road.

According to Fox 45 McQuay has been charge with three counts of indecent exposure and one count of disrupting school operations.

He is being held without bond.

