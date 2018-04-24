Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ And Talk Performing At The Apollo

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are completely dominating the late night game right now, and they’ve been on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon five times just in the last year.

This week, the pair made their way to Late Night With Seth Meyers for an interview, where they talked about how dope it felt to sell out a show at The Apollo–along with how different it is to do a show live versus recording their podcast, Bodega Boys. Along with the success of their own late night show and their recent 5 borough tour, the Bronx natives also discuss what it’s like having different “family members” come out of the woodwork every time they become more successful.

And as always, the boys give their extremely spicy hot takes about politics.

