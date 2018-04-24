Imma Let You Finish, But: LL Cool J Says He Was The First To Do This — Not J. Cole

LL Cool J has been in the game for many generations, so it’s understandable why he would be offended when fake news gets put into the hip hop-sphere.

Fans have been running with this “J. Cole is the first rapper to go platinum without features” accolade since 2014 — but Uncle L hopped on Twitter to set the record straight.

My first album went platinum with no features in 1985…😂😂😂 enough !!! — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

My album went platinum in 1985 with no features. It’s the truth. Not hate. Who would have thought in 2018 it would be offensive to say that. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

You know the social media trolls wasted no time calling LL a hater — but why can’t an OG share his resume with uninformed youngins’?

You know you’re a hater when someone talking about their track record/resume and accomplishments makes you say some dumb Sh!t. especially when they ain’t talking to you !!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

Lames out here always lookin for hate. Always assuming The OGs hating on young cats. That ain’t my style. I get to the bag. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

We Launched the DefJam label in 84!! The label ended up doing pretty good. 😂😂😂😂 Anyone offended by that?!?! — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

Oh, he also let us know that he invented the term G.O.A.T.

I “literally” introduced the term GOAT to hiphop with this album!!!!!! Yes LLCOOLJ started this term in Hiphop !!! In the year 2000!!! It’s the truth don’t be offended!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I like the other GOATS!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gbcVC6dbXj — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

But LL stayed true to his ‘never let them see you sweat’ form and made it clear that he supports the young folks — just respect the history of the game.

I’m happy to see the new G’s out winning and building their careers.

I started #RocktheBellsSXM so the fans that prefer that classic OG sh!t. Can hear what they want. When I tweet about music I’m talking to them “ONLY” this is between LLCOOLJ and classic hiphop fans. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

For all you New G’s that aren’t haters. Just know LL has love for you and I wish you nothing but the best. I mean that from the heart. I’m not in your lane and I’m not interested in getting in your lane.. We’re doing strictly Classic over here. It’s all love 💪🏾💪🏾💯 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

Unlike most celebs, he didn’t take the trolls to seriously. Uncle L managed to find the humor in the shadiness:

I wore the very first pair of Jordan’s on my very first album. Im talkin when Jordan was a rookie. I’m not hating on sneaker heads. Don’t get offended 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I like sneakers!!!! pic.twitter.com/zKsGgnkwD5 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

I Rocked Heavy ice in the early 80’s and 90s !!! I like people who wear diamonds !! Don’t be offended!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BeiaDFB6eJ — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

All in all, there’s no beef between LL Cool J and J. Cole:

Ps. I love the youngin J cole. So you haters need to cut out that dumb Sh!t.. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) April 24, 2018

So cut it! And let us vibe out to KOD, drama free. Also, catch LL’s “Rock The Bells” Radio.

For the culture.

via GIPHY

