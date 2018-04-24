Washington Football NFL Profile: Who is Denzel Ward?

WOL Sports Desk will take a look at mock drafts until the real NFL draft takes place April 26th-28th in Dallas and give you a peek at players some of the expert analysis believe may join the Burgandy and Gold for the 2018-19 season.

Denzel Ward, Cornerback, Ohio State

Denzel Ward is one of the premier CB prospects coming into this years draft. Though Ward is a bit undersized at 5’11 and 183 lbs, he makes up for it with his superior athleticism, smart play and ballhawking ability.Ward was first-team All-American and all-conference in 2017 racking up 37 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, and ranked top 10 in the nation with 15 pass breakups.

The signing of former Dallas CB Orlando Scandrick is a good replacement after the loss of Bashaud Breeland this offseason. In this current passing league, you can never have too many good corners. Ward looks like he has the ability to become a day 1 starter at the nickel position in Washington and make an immediate impact on a secondary that struggled at times last year.

