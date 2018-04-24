Meek Mill Visited By Don Lemon, James Harden & Other Celebs While In Prison

Meek Mill continues to stand tall while serving his sentence. Aside from the overwhelming support from the Hip-Hop community he has had a who’s who of names stop by to see him.

Since November the Philadelphia lyricist has sat in Chester SCI prison for what many viewed as a severe punishment for a parole violation. Standard practice is that an inmate’s visitation log is not public record but under the Pennsylvania Right to Know laws Meek’s visits have now been released.

Outside of his immediate circle and extended MMG family he has received in-person love from the likes of Reverend Al Sharpton, NBA baller James Harden, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Mayor Jim Kinney.

While Kraft is not known for social activism he accompanied Philadelphia Sixers owner Michael Rubin to the correctional facility. Kraft came away with a newfound respect for the rapper. “He’s an amazing young man. Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. He’s very intelligent. And it makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform” he explained.

CNN’s Don Lemon has also made the trip to see him on April 13. Mill called into his show after the meeting asking his followers “to vote for people that’s into justice reform and helping the urban community. We’re being affected by it, but we’re not voting.”

Meek’s next bail hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 18. He most recently spoke to NBC’s Lester Holt.

