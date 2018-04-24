Grand Momma Makeover: Momma Dee Visits Dr. Curves For A Brand New Body & Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

New week, new mess on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. The drama picks up right where it left off last week with Erica Mena going absolutely ham after Just Brittany talks about her son.

Erica has been escorted out by the security we learned she helped get jobs apparently.She did manage to get a good jab in during her confessional and called gave Brittany a new name Just Beneath Me.

Did Erica call Just Brittany “Just Beneath Me”??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#LHHATL — Naija Luv (@luv_naija) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Mimi, Stevie’s two Danger Zone signees Just Brittany and Estelita and the ever so annoying Keela. They are still trying to get on the same page to make sure the showcase featuring the artist goes off without a hitch. We are still trying to understand what exactly Erica is trying to accomplish on this show, why Mimi just can’t stay out Stevie’s business and what is Just Brittany thinking by even entertaining this mess.

Why is Erica tryna pursue music 😭 It’s not your calling hun #LHHATL — Black Rapunzel👑 (@Kaptiv8tingNia) April 24, 2018

Mimi’s storyline is dating women to get over Stevie, being on Stevie’s back and being in Stevie’s business 😂😂 #LHHATL — 👸🏽 Michaela (@Tall_Beautiful3) April 24, 2018

Why is Just Brittany tryna work with Stevie & she signed to Rick Ross?🤔#LHHATL — Black Rapunzel👑 (@Kaptiv8tingNia) April 24, 2018

Erica mena is so wack to me. She’s too old to look so stupid arguing with everyone #LHHATL — Loca Baybee (@__LocaBaybee) April 24, 2018

We honestly don’t even understand why this storyline is still a thing.

