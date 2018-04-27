What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?

Insecure has thrived for two seasons by putting woman against man, cheater against f*ckboy, Team Issa against Team Lawrence. However, as times change and we head into season 3, is it possible that we’ll be seeing a lot less Lawrence on our screen?
According to Jay Ellis, he hasn’t filmed a single scene for Season 3, and we know for a fact they’ve at least been filming for a month.
Ellis spilled the tea to Angie Martinez around the 10-minute mark and we are shook.
We also know Dominique Perry, the actress who plays Tasha, is pregnant in real life.
Anything can happen next season.