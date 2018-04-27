Entertainment
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?


HBO's 'Insecure' Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Insecure has thrived for two seasons by putting woman against man, cheater against f*ckboy, Team Issa against Team Lawrence. However, as times change and we head into season 3, is it possible that we’ll be seeing a lot less Lawrence on our screen?

According to Jay Ellis, he hasn’t filmed a single scene for Season 3, and we know for a fact they’ve at least been filming for a month.

They shootin'. Season 3. #InsecureHBO

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on

 

Ellis spilled the tea to Angie Martinez around the 10-minute mark and we are shook.

 

We also know Dominique Perry, the actress who plays Tasha, is pregnant in real life.

Anything can happen next season.

 

 

 

