Thank you to everyone who watched #DIRTYCOMPUTER (the emotion picture) on @BET & @MTV ! It meant the world to all of us who worked on this project . If you missed it , here it is on @YouTube for free w/ LOVE -JM: https://t.co/xgqvzgcgg7

— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 27, 2018