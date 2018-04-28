Remy Ma ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Company,” SahBabii ft. 21 Savage “Outstanding” & More | Daily Visuals 4.27.18

While her fans patiently wait for her first post-prison solo album, 7 Winters, 6 Summers, Remy Ma gives everyone something to munch on while she finishes cooking up the full banquet.

Linking up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at a hotel in her clip to “Company,” the self proclaimed Queen of New York gets all seductive with it and dons some skimpy lingerie and skimpy outfits. You know Papoose was playing the video set close as can be.

In another side of town SahBabii links up with 21 Savage and turns up with some mighty morphin power puff girls (or something to that effect) in the colorful visuals to “Outstanding.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dvtch Norris featuring Coely, The Black Squad featuring Nick Cannon, and more.

REMY MA FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “COMPANY”

SAHBABII FT. 21 SAVAGE – “OUTSTANDING”

PHILTHY RICH FT. E-40, TOO $HORT & ZIGGY – “RIGHT NOW REMIX”

DVTCH NORRIS FT. COELY – “MAGIC CARPET”

BILLIE ELLISH FT. KHALID – “LOVELY”

THE BLACK SQUAD FT. NICK CANNON – “ROCK THE MIC”

GLOKKNINE – “CHAIN GANG”

