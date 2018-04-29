LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos

Every now and then, the Internet comes up with some random challenge sure to bring out the silliness in people.

One such challenge was the #NotMyLegsChallenge which started popping up on social media around 2015.

It seems the illusion, which has people using somebody else’s legs for funny tricks, continues to have an audience. New videos of the #NotMyLegsChallenge have recently popped up and they seem to be even wilder than before.

Lmao. Tew much.

Swipe through for some more hilarious #NotMyLegsChallenge clips, old and new.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: