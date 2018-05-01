Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” At The 2018 Broccoli City Fest [#BCFest2018]

Concert video
kysdc Staff | 04.30.18
Leave a comment

Both Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. had solo sets at the 2018 Broccoli City Festival but the crowd couldn’t wait to see and hear the duo perform their duet “Best Part.” Watch the amazing performance above and prepare to receive goosebumps.

Related: Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset

Related: How Does Nipsey Hussle Feel About Kanye West & Donald Trump Situation?

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

75 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

Continue reading Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” At The 2018 Broccoli City Fest [#BCFest2018]

93.9 WKYS At The 2018 Broccoli City Festival

broccoli city festival , daniel caesar , H.E.R.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now