Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” At The 2018 Broccoli City Fest [#BCFest2018]

Both Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. had solo sets at the 2018 Broccoli City Festival but the crowd couldn’t wait to see and hear the duo perform their duet “Best Part.” Watch the amazing performance above and prepare to receive goosebumps.

