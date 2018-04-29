How Does Nipsey Hussle Feel About Kanye West & Donald Trump Situation?

While Kanye West still trolling the music world for his thoughts on Donald Trump, count rapper Nipsey Hussle as one of the people against the relationship. At the Broccoli City Festival, Nip let his thoughts be known by playing his song “F*** Donald Trump” with fellow west coast rapper YG with Ye’s face on the jumbotron screen with a “Make America Great Again” hat.

We haven’t seen Kanye tweet his thoughts on Nip’s “summer jam” screen moment but you can bet it’s on the way.