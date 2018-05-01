Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring Discovered

The Fort Valley State Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha was suspended after a sex scandal allegation surfaced involving sorority members and a female administration employee at the college. According to Rolling Out, the allegations are that recent members of the sorority were involved in a sex ring to pay for pledging the organization. The magazine alleges that customers included businessmen and politicians of the Fort Valley area.

Alecia Johnson, the former Fort Valley State employee and graduate advisor to the AKA chapter has resigned in the wake of the controversy. Her lawyer says that her client is not a pimp, confirming the nature of allegations lobbied against her.

“She’s not a pimp, and she’s not a madam. None of that,” Adrian Patrick, Johnson’s attorney told WSBTV. “She’s not guilty. She did not do anything.”

He continued to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, “She’s been demonized by social media, but not one piece of evidence has shown what’s happening.”

Per the AKA website, “hazing will not be tolerated in any form.” Recently, the AKA chapter at the University of Pittsburgh was suspended earlier this year after a hazing incident during which 12 pledges were allegedly forced to eat rotten food and were beaten with a paddle in a basement located off-campus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also is investigation an alleged “sexual battery” incident that took place between an 18-year-old female student and a former campus police officer at the school.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On 93.9 WKYS: